Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.17. The stock had a trading volume of 16,653,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,036,174. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average is $59.10. The company has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.