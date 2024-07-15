Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,604. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.40. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $117.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.3012 dividend. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

