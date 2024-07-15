Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 20,754 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $80.88. 7,418,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,861,846. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average of $78.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

