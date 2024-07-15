Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,891 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,534 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 10,891 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.03.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

AAL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.63. 28,541,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,905,922. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

