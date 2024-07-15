Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 121 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,335 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,068,000 after purchasing an additional 97,277 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,006,348,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,682,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $803,143,000 after purchasing an additional 126,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $592,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53,414 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 967,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $289,711,000 after purchasing an additional 69,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $3.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $331.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,024. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The stock has a market cap of $94.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

