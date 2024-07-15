Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,143 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,143 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.2% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,362,780 shares. The firm has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average of $72.52. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

