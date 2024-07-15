Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,488 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,522,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NRG Energy Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NRG stock traded down $4.54 on Monday, hitting $75.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,501,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,374. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $87.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.65.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

