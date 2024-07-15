Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 11,800.0% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.00.

Pool Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of POOL stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $327.04. 475,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,194. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $293.51 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

