Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 602 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 108,134,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418,683 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $171,904,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $34,144,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 8,656.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 480,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 474,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,703,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHI stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.62. The stock had a trading volume of 276,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,857. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.15. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

