MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CXE opened at $3.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $3.78.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MFS High Income Municipal Trust
- Stock Average Calculator
- Positive News is Driving This Cancer Drug Maker’s Stock Higher
- What are earnings reports?
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.