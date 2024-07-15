MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Update

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CMU remained flat at $3.52 during trading on Monday. 16,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,057. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $3.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0145 per share. This is a boost from MFS High Yield Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
