MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Update

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMU remained flat at $3.52 during trading on Monday. 16,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,057. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $3.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0145 per share. This is a boost from MFS High Yield Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 277,145 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 192,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

