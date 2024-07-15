Michael Snavely Sells 6,000 Shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Stock

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Snavely sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,540.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Snavely also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Michael Snavely purchased 3,814 shares of Phunware stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $22,426.32.

On Monday, June 10th, Michael Snavely purchased 1,186 shares of Phunware stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,523.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Michael Snavely purchased 3,000 shares of Phunware stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00.

PHUN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.89. 12,954,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,325. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Phunware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $24.56.

Phunware ( NASDAQ:PHUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phunware, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phunware stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Phunware at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHUN. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Phunware from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Phunware in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

