Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives $158.72 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.72.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,497,041.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,041.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,730 shares of company stock worth $31,063,449. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,372,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 43.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 22.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,150,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,988 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,267 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,157,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,885 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MU opened at $133.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.09 billion, a PE ratio of -94.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

