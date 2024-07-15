Mizuho Initiates Coverage on NiSource (NYSE:NI)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.83.

NYSE NI opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37. NiSource has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in NiSource by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

