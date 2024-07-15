MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Raised to $160.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $143.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.04 and its 200-day moving average is $122.13. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.69.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.30%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,426.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,853,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,136,000 after purchasing an additional 187,884 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,071.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 880,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,432,000 after purchasing an additional 840,322 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

