Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200,297 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $2,410,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,316,000 after purchasing an additional 166,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.88. 1,543,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,983,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.90 and a 1-year high of $192.98. The stock has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.88.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

