Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $829,000 Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $168.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.45.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $3.19 on Monday, reaching $104.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of -22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $101.83 and a one year high of $154.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.85 and its 200 day moving average is $126.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.