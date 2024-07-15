Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $858,000 Stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SLR Investment worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 8.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 918,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after buying an additional 68,320 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at about $2,821,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 32,647 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 14.6% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 112,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLRC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

SLR Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

SLRC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 55,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,117. SLR Investment Corp. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $882.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.13.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. SLR Investment had a net margin of 41.66% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

Insider Activity

In other SLR Investment news, Director Andrea Colvin Roberts purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

