Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 122.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $1,011,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Emerson Electric by 821.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 76,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $3,358,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE EMR traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,495. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The stock has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

