Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,397 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBTC. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBTC traded up $5.39 on Monday, hitting $56.53. 2,847,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,201,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $65.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.56.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

