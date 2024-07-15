Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 25,520.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after acquiring an additional 572,996 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 48,040.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ASML by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,951,000 after acquiring an additional 203,860 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,318,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,111,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,584,000 after buying an additional 194,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded down $18.53 on Monday, hitting $1,066.73. 766,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $420.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,000.17 and its 200 day moving average is $931.39.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,083.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

