Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,626 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,107 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,385,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 96,617,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,855,099,000 after buying an additional 318,495 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,780,706,000 after buying an additional 475,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,424,202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intel by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC decreased their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.68. 25,056,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,171,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.43. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

