Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,367 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 6,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 10,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,570,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Leerink Partnrs downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.90. 3,089,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,735,141. The stock has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

