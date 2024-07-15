Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,993 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of SWKS traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,694. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $116.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.34.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. TD Cowen cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

