Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 334 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,416,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869,272 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,785,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,311 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5,045.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,367,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,383 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.60. 978,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,346,254. The firm has a market cap of $164.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $106.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

