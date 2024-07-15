Morgan Stanley Trims Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price to $98.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.75.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $74.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.47. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $601,375. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,907,020,000 after buying an additional 470,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,091,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $948,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,496 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

