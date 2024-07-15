Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Trading Down 3.9%

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.90 and last traded at $24.02. 602,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,352,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Monday.
Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.
NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.
