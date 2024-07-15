Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Up 46.4% in June

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the June 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QYLG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.39. 15,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,885. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $113.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.33.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

About Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF ( NASDAQ:QYLG Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth.

