Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 368,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Natera were worth $33,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $83,970,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 289.7% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 850,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,258,000 after acquiring an additional 632,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $687,280,000 after acquiring an additional 588,147 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $27,626,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $33,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.66. The company had a trading volume of 923,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $117.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.59.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.19.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,552 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $233,201.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,046,550.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $7,265,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $10,676,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $233,201.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,046,550.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,954 shares of company stock worth $19,388,387 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

