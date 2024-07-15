National Bankshares Analysts Give TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) a C$89.00 Price Target

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) received a C$89.00 price objective from stock analysts at National Bankshares in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TVK. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 target price on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Desjardins set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Shares of TVK stock traded down C$1.18 on Monday, reaching C$71.94. 14,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,928. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$74.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.91. TerraVest Industries has a one year low of C$29.10 and a one year high of C$82.93.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of C$214.94 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TerraVest Industries will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Mitchell Jordan Gilbert sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.50, for a total transaction of C$4,082,000.00. In related news, Director Dale Laniuk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.25, for a total value of C$6,311,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$41,060.25. Also, Senior Officer Mitchell Jordan Gilbert sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.50, for a total transaction of C$4,082,000.00. Insiders sold 152,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,552,123 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

