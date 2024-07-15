National Bankshares Raises Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$36.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.93.

SAP opened at C$31.95 on Friday. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$25.28 and a 52 week high of C$32.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27. The company has a market cap of C$13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37. Saputo had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of C$4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.25 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.915804 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Saputo’s payout ratio is 94.87%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sindy Saragoca purchased 1,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,999.79. In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Richard Wallace acquired 4,950 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.48 per share, with a total value of C$150,899.76. Also, Senior Officer Sindy Saragoca bought 1,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.39 per share, with a total value of C$39,999.79. Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

