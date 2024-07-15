nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc Sells 1,981,514 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Free Report) Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,981,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $61,585,455.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,545,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,029,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 26th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 2,498 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $78,711.98.
  • On Friday, June 21st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 195,292 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $6,171,227.20.
  • On Monday, June 24th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 138,319 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $4,361,198.07.

nCino Stock Performance

nCino stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.05, a P/E/G ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.59.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of nCino by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCNO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

