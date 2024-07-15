NEAR Protocol Trading Up 29.1% This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 15th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $6.34 billion and approximately $297.12 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $5.75 or 0.00009025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00042790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00010012 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000643 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,200,516,515 coins and its circulating supply is 1,102,172,083 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,200,427,655 with 1,102,146,448 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.53814329 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 426 active market(s) with $228,191,537.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.