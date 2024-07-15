Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Short Interest Update

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,347,800 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 7,223,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NMAKF remained flat at C$0.17 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$0.27.

About Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. develops, manufactures, and sells aluminum components for e-mobility, structure and chassis, and ICE powertrain applications to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers powertrain components, such as cylinder heads, engine blocks, transmission cases, and other ICE powertrain and auto parts; structural parts, including longitudinal members, shock towers, and subframes; and e-mobility components comprising e-drive, battery housings, and others.

