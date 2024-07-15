Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.86.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $9.46 on Monday, reaching $657.06. 2,308,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $697.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $651.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $598.44.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

