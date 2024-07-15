NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Shares of NYSE NEU traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $532.76. 19,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.47. NewMarket has a one year low of $427.53 and a one year high of $650.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $534.34 and its 200 day moving average is $572.38.
NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $696.74 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 14.82%.
NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.
