NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.26

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 1161099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price target on NextDecade from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.64). As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NextDecade by 58.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,652,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,173 shares during the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. increased its stake in NextDecade by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NextDecade by 7,187.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 929,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 916,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SL Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextDecade by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 517,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

