Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) versus Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Financial Survey

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -64.19% -23.84% -20.36% Taboola.com -5.04% -2.64% -1.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nextdoor and Taboola.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 3 0 0 2.00 Taboola.com 0 0 5 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Nextdoor currently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $5.59, indicating a potential upside of 72.00%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Nextdoor.

This table compares Nextdoor and Taboola.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $218.31 million 4.92 -$147.76 million ($0.36) -7.64 Taboola.com $1.44 billion 0.66 -$82.04 million ($0.23) -14.13

Taboola.com has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nextdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.7% of Nextdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.0% of Nextdoor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Taboola.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Nextdoor has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taboola.com beats Nextdoor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

