North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, TD Cowen upgraded North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of NOA opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.50. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.0726 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in North American Construction Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 24,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 354,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

