NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 3,264 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,846,569,000 after buying an additional 1,269,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,519,753,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,413,000 after buying an additional 4,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,388,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,838,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,301,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,329,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,075 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of XOM traded up $1.97 on Monday, reaching $115.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,026,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,880,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.16 and a 200-day moving average of $110.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.