NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 543 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Amgen by 81.7% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 335,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,058,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 135,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,512,000 after purchasing an additional 27,874 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $330.15. 1,688,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,358. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.34 and a fifty-two week high of $333.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.82. The firm has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.63.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

