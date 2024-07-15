NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 543 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Amgen by 81.7% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 335,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,058,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 135,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,512,000 after purchasing an additional 27,874 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $330.15. 1,688,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,358. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.34 and a fifty-two week high of $333.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.82. The firm has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.63.
View Our Latest Research Report on AMGN
Insider Activity
In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amgen
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.