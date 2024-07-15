NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 67 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.1% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 54.7% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 69.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $10.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $482.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,257. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $500.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.