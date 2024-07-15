NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.4 %

IR traded up $1.38 on Monday, reaching $98.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,799,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,552. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

