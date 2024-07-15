NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.68. 2,057,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,721. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $85.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

