NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 2,168 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 6.6 %

NYSE NEE traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,320,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,799,346. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $145.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.