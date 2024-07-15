NorthRock Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz makes up approximately 0.8% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.29. 6,723,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,909,638. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.