NorthRock Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $179.31. 1,603,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,675. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $180.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

