NorthRock Partners LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Members Trust Co lifted its stake in Linde by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in Linde by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIN traded down $2.52 on Monday, hitting $438.18. 1,270,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,969. The company has a market cap of $210.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $361.02 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $434.57 and a 200-day moving average of $435.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.25.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

