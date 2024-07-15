NorthRock Partners LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $387.18. The stock had a trading volume of 923,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,780. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.74. The stock has a market cap of $133.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

