NorthRock Partners LLC Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,857,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,412.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,062,000 after acquiring an additional 555,353 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,019,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,955,000 after acquiring an additional 72,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $5,409,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.39. 1,811,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,585. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.18. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 130.11, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

